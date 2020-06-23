400 Block umbrellas honor local heroes

The downtown 400 block umbrellas are back for the summer. However you may notice something different about them this year.

Instead of the multi-colored display up above, Mark Craig from Compass Properties is going in a different direction, going with a white and blue umbrellas. They're a way for Craig to honor local heroes, and those who've died during the pandemic.

"We have a lot of white umbrellas to honor those who have passed away. The blue umbrellas are in the shape of a mask to give a nod to our healthcare workers and respect what they are going through. So it's a message this year of hope and love" explained Craig.

He says they wanted to get the umbrellas up in time for the dining in the street events starting in Wausau on June 24th.

