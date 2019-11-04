40 years after Iran’s Hostage Crisis began, Wausau’s Kevin Hermening reflects: ‘Indelibly etched in my mind’

“It’s been 40 years since the day we were captured.”

Wausau’s Kevin Hermening, a well-known community figure who founded Hermening Financial Group and chairs the Marathon County Republicans, was a 20-year-old Marine security guard when he became the youngest hostage of the 52 Americans held captive in Iran from November 4, 1979 to January 20, 1980.

Hundreds of Iranian students seized control of the U.S. embassy in Tehran on November 4 during the Iranian Revolution of 1979, taking a total of 66 employees hostage (several women and African Americans were freed in the ensuing weeks.) Earlier that year, Iranian leader Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi went into exile as protests escalated, leaving Ayatollah Khomeini to seize power and declare a fundamentalist regime.

“There were many days and nights where yes, we did fear for our lives,” Hermening recalled. “There were mock executions. We were blindfolded and handcuffed repeatedly…the most difficult thing was the emotional hurdle of every day wondering what was being done to get us out.”

He’s held thousands of speaking engagements since his release, and while he says the experience helped shape what he believes and how he lives his life, he doesn’t choose to define his life by what happened to him—but rather what he accomplished.

In fact, he points to an event that happened 200 miles away from the embassy where they were initially held in Tehran as the most significant of the 444-day period: the failed rescue mission Operation Eagle Claw. Sand storms and mechanical failures meant only five of the eight helicopters in the special ops rescue mission arrived operational at the first staging area, Desert One in Iran. That was when leadership on the ground asked President Jimmy Carter to abort the mission, a decision he approved. One of the helicopters crashed while the operation prepared to withdraw, killing 3 Marines and 5 Airmen.

“The failed mission struck a blow to American prestige and further eroded the public’s confidence in the U.S. government,” reads a line in the 1987-2007 History of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

“I’ve met some of those men on the rescue team,” Hermening told NewsChannel 7. “They have lived for forty years with the belief that they’ve failed in their efforts.”

He met five of them at an event just weeks ago.

“I looked right in their eyes and I said to them… ‘Once we learned you had tried to get us out, that’s what gave us hope for the last eight and a half months of captivity.’”

“They didn’t know what we had come to believe, and learned once we were told that there was a rescue attempt. Though it failed in securing our freedom, it succeeded in keeping our emotional state high enough that we could eventually come home.”

Today, Hermening—who frequently speaks at schools around Wisconsin—says there’s one lesson he wants schoolchildren to remember.

“I want them to know that sometimes you have to work hard to keep the most important things in life. And to me, the most important thing in life is the keeping of the liberties and freedoms that we have as Americans.”

Americans who died in Operation Eagle Claw:

U.S. Marine Corps

Sgt. John D. Harvey, 1958-1980

Cpl. George N. Holmes Jr., 1957-1980

SSgt. Dewey L. Johnson, 1948-1980

U.S. Air Force

Maj. Richard L. Bakke, 1946-1980

Maj. Harold L. Lewis, Jr., 1945-1980

Tsg. Joel C. Mayo, 1945-1980

Maj. Lyn D. McIntosh, 1946-1980

Capt. Charles T. McMillan, 1951-1980

