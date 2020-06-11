$40 million in funding to help hospitals with COVID-19 losses

Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced hospitals across Wisconsin will receive direct payments from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to assist with lost revenue and expenses they’ve incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, April, and May 2020. DHS will distribute these payments from $40 million of funding provided to Wisconsin under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Our hospitals have been doing more with less throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, caring for vulnerable Wisconsinites and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “This support is critically needed as we continue to battle this virus and ensure high quality care for Wisconsinites.”

“The work of Wisconsin’s hospitals is life-saving work, whether during a pandemic or not,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we know hospitals are stretched thin. This funding will help alleviate the financial strain felt by these hospitals and make it possible for them to continue their essential work.”

Hospitals will receive a single payment from DHS based upon their percentage of both inpatient and outpatient Medicaid revenue, compared to other facilities throughout the state. Calculated payments will be offset by COVID-19 related relief payments provided by other federal programs, private insurance, the Indian Health Service, Medicaid, or Medicare.

The $40 million program is in addition to the distribution of personal protective equipment, as well as COVID-19 test kits and other supplies directly to hospitals and health care partners across the state. The State Emergency Operations Center has worked closely with hospital systems throughout the response.

DHS will be reaching out to hospitals with more details on the program. Hospitals can expect to begin receiving payments by the second week in July.