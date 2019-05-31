4 peregrine falcon chicks named, branded at WPS Weston Power Plant

Friday afternoon, a group of Marathon Elementary School first graders got an up-close look at four endangered peregrine falcon chicks. The birds were banded at Wisconsin Public Service's Weston Power Plant, where they hatched in the plant's nest box.

Banding the chicks is essential to monitor the species throughout the state. Peregrine falcons are a rare breed, and through the work of WPS since 1993, more than 100 birds have been hatched inside nest boxes.

It's part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. Through the power plant nest boxes, it's helped a species that was once near extinction to grow and thrive.

This year, four chicks hatched in the Weston Power Plant's nest box; three boys and one girl. On Friday those chicks were banded, with an audience of elementary school children that helped name the birds.

The four falcons are named Knox, Talon, Stark and Frosty.

"Because the baby would be white and it would probably grow out of those white feathers, but it is a really good name," said Evan Ludwig, the first grader who named 'Frosty.'

"By banding them it allows us to follow them for their entire lifetime. Find out where they go, how far they travel, how many young they produce, and if someone does find one that's injured or dead there's a number on the bands they can call and report it so we know what happened to that bird as well," said Greg Septon, a Peregrine Falcon manager and researcher.

Including the four chicks born this year, 34 chicks have hatched at the Weston Power Plant. Many falcons die in their first year of life, so to see the birds return and start their own families is very rewarding.

By banding the animals, researchers are able to track how far they travel. Septon said the farthest distance a peregrine falcon from Wisconsin has gone was all the way to Venezuela.