Four people were injured in crash in Waupaca County Friday morning. The two vehicle crash happened on Highway 45 near Ledge Rock Rd, south of New London.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a tractor trailer was headed northbound on Hwy 45 when it collided head on with a southbound car. All four occupants of the car were transported to Theda Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.