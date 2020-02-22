4 generations compete in sled dog racing

Winter Fest at Willow Springs Garden kicked off Saturday. One featured activity was Wisconsin Trailblazers dog sled racing. Of 60 teams from around the Midwest, one family has four generations racing. Some for the first time.

"Well, that's the peanut gallery back there," said Becky Ransome, gesturing to the dozen dogs howling and barking, ready to race.

Four different generations prepared for the dog sled race.

"I had to take the place of a sister who will remain nameless," Ransome said.

While this might seem like a family tradition…

"I've not been on a sled before," she said.

It’s not, just yet.

"This will be the maiden voyage here," said Bob Jicinsky, Becky’s father, who also raced.

"I am excited and frightened at the same time. My only purpose is to beat my father, who's in the same class as me," said Ransome.

When asked how his family got him to race, Bob Jicinsky said, "Well... persuasion, I guess."

Persuasion by daughters with some experience.

"We raced dogs in Anchorage since 2007, including the Iditarod. Moving to Wisconsin, we are now able to involve the family in things that they couldn't come to Alaska to do,” said Christine Roalofs, a dog musher.

From oldest to youngest, they tried something new, together.

"Hopefully I will win," said the youngest, Carl Wawrzyniec.