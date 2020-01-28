4 Wausau Firefighters honored with Valor Award

Four first responders with the Wausau Fire Department were honored with the Valor at City Hall on Tuesday for their swift response during the shooting at Pine Grove Cemetery back on October 3, 2019. Mayor Robert Mielke says because of their selfless actions more lives were saved.

“I believe in my heart that employees should be recognized for the good they do in the community,” stated Mayor Mielke during the City Council meeting before the awards were given.

The Valor Award is given to individuals who perform above and beyond the call of duty at great personal risk to save another’s life. Firefighter fighter and paramedic, Austin Kraimer, Ashley Eggers, Matthew Brockman, and Lieutenant Quinn Ambrosius, each responded promptly to victims of the shooting while the shooter was believed to still be at large.

“We go on calls every single day,” stated Lt. Ambrosius. “But to be recognized is definitely special. This honor is not only for myself but to the crew.”

The Wausau Fire Department kept the awards a surprise from the four first responders. It wasn’t until they showed up at City Hall to see they were being honored.

“They didn’t tell us what was going on,” added Kraimer. “We were left in the dark and just told to wear our uniform and a tie and make sure we were at city hall by 6:15 p.m.”

When they entered the council chambers they were surprised by family, friends and their colleagues. After receiving the awards and saying a few words, the audience and council members gave them a standing ovation.

“I was surprised,” added Brockman. “We don’t get a lot of these awards so it was very special. Our job is also very special every day.”

The Wausau Fire Department says their courageous actions will always be remembered and the community will forever be grateful.