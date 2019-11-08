4 October deaths related to influenza, bringing season total to 6

Four people died last month related to the flu—bringing the total deaths this season to six. None of the deaths were children.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services latest report through Oct. 26, also shows during a three-week span 170 people died due to pneumonia.

DHS says through October, only 20% of Wisconsinites had received the influenza vaccination. Of the 20% -- people 65 and older account of nearly 40% of those vaccinated.

Influenza A/H3 is the predominant influenza virus in Wisconsin. Nationwide influenza A/H3 and B/Victoria are predominant with most influenza B activity occurring in southern states.

