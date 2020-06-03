4-H clubs preparing for 2021 after canceled fairs

Every year 4-H clubs around the central Wisconsin area work very hard to show projects and animals at county fairs. But with COVID-19 canceling many in our area, students have to wait to show projects that they've been working on.

"It was disappointing, but we knew that we had more time to work on our projects and maybe perfect them more for next year. But it was definitely disappointing that we wouldn't be able to do anything like that this year," Merrill Busy Bee's member Taylor Zastrow said.

The delay is difficult, but understood by the students. Some are already looking forward to next year.

"If we can keep people from getting sick now then it will be worth it, because we know there's always next year," Busy Bee's member Chloe Belant added.

"Just think of all the memories that we had last year and how much fun it was, and think of all the memories that you'll make in the upcoming years when you can turn in project again and make sure your animals are healthy," Zastrow added.