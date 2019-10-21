3rd man dies after Shawano County explosion

A third man has died following a Sept. 23 explosion in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Young has passed away. Young's obituary says he died Oct. 17 at UW-Hospital in Madison.

The obit describes Young as a "lifelong farmer" who loved John Deere tractors and his animals.

"Our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Daniel Young," writes Sheriff Adam Bieber on Facebook.

The explosion also claimed the lives of Steve Verg, 62, and Michael Suehring, 64.

A fourth man was injured in the blast.

The explosion happened at a property on Verg Road in the Town of Grant. The town is located between Tigerton and Caroline.

The men were members of the Caroline Lion's Club and were getting ready for the big Colorama fundraiser.

A detective tells Action 2 News that the investigation into what caused the explosion continues. The State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation and their results are pending.