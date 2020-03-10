3rd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane confirmed Tuesday a third person has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the person was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” stated State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and CDC websites for the latest information and guidance on COVID-19.”

Monday, DHS confirmed a second patient was in Pierce County.

