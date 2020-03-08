Registration open for 3rd Annual Run to Remember 5K

For a third year, runners will lace up their shoes for the the Annual Run to Remember 5K in Weston.

The race will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. The course for the race will begin and end near the DC Everest Junior High.

The event is organized by Wausau Metro Strong. The group's mission is to make a safer community for all in the greater Wausau area.

In its first two years, the Run to Remember raised more than $35,000. Funds raised in the first year helped build a memorial to honor the victims of the March 22, 2017 shooting.

Runners will be able to race past the memorial and celebrate the four amazing lives of Sara Quirt Sann, Det. Jason Weiland, Karen Barclay and Dianne Look.

Online registration closes Tuesday, March 9. Day of registration is available before the race.

To register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Weston/RuntoRemember5