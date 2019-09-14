3M celebrates 90 years in Wausau

3M is celebrating 90 years in Wausau today with an event at the 400 block.

Set-up was underway this morning for a celebration attended by local lawmakers and community leaders, featuring games, food and buses to tour 3M’s Wausau quarry.

In the afternoon, the Twin Cities-based company presented ten thousand dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau as part of their commitment to giving back locally.

"We have a relationship with a number of local community organizations, boys and girls club is one, united way, for example, is another one, so we try to do good in the communities that we work in," said Wausau plant manager Mario Diaz.

Diaz says they plan to continue expanding their Wausau operation to be here for another 90 years.

The day-long celebration is open to the public.