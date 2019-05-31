38th annual Mayor's Dairyfest Breakfast held Friday

Every weekend following Memorial Day, the Mayor of Marshfield hos the annual Dairyfest Breakfast to celebrate Wisconsin agriculture. This year was the 38th year the event was held at Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. According to organizers, more than 2,000 people came to receive a home-cooked meal.

“This is like a tradition for my husband and me, we come every year,” added Karen Eckes from Marshfield. “We know a lot of farmers around here and we enjoy having the local cheese,” she laughed.

Dozens of volunteers arrived as early as 4 a.m. to prepare for this year’s crowd. The Mayor’s Dairyfest Breakfast is known as the first official event that kicks off a series of celebrations to highlight local farmers and Wisconsin Dairy. The breakfast started at 5:30 a.m. and ended at 9:30 a.m.

“Everything you see here was donated,” added Mayor Bob McManus. “The whole community comes out to have a good time and I enjoy spending time them.”

“Agriculture is a huge part of who we are and it’s important to thank the farmers for everything that they do,” explained Amy Krogman, Administrative Assistant to the Mayor.

As part of the breakfast, several businesses and organizations were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the agriculture industry. The Lippert family was some of the farmers that were honored for running a family farm for 100 years or longer.

The Wood County Farm Technology Days also awarded community grants to organizations that have ideas to increase agricultural totaling more than $400,000.

“It feels great to be recognized in this way,” stated Matt Lippert, owner of his family farm. “Plus its always nice to have a chance to meet people and celebrate together.”