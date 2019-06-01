38th annual Dairyfest parade held in Marshfield

On Saturday hundreds of people lined up along Central Avenue to celebrate the Wisconsin dairy industry during the 38th annual Dairyfest Parade. This year, over 70 units took part in the family day of fun.

"Every year we come down to watch the dairy fest parade,” stated David Marsh, a Marshfield local who attended the parade with his wife. “When you think of Wisconsin dairy farms, that who we are.”

Although there were a few clouds in the sky, that didn’t stop anyone from arriving hours early to claim their spot along the sidewalk. The parade officially kicked off at 8:00 a.m. on the corner of 2nd street and headed south eventually ending at Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds; which had many other family activities.

“We came to watch the entire parade but we know people were in the parade so we wanted to take it all in,” said Donna Wenzel.

Parade attends tell NewsChannel 7 that the Dairyfest Parade seems to be the main event that everyone looks forward to the most during Dairyfest weekend in Marshfield.