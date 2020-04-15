3,721 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, yet some local counties have no cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Wednesday, 182 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 12 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 3,721 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases, 1,091 or 29% are hospitalized.

So far, 39,326 have tested negative for COVID-19.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases.

The state currently has 23 active testing labs.

