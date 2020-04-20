36 labs and counting: Wisconsin plans to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

The number of labs performing Coronavirus tests in Wisconsin has increased from eight labs in March to 36 labs, and the state is looking at more ways to add to the testing capacity.

Governor Tony Evers announced the increased COVID-19 testing initiatives on Monday.

He said the state will add more labs and more testing capacity in the coming days and weeks. The state will need federal partnership to ensure the chemical needed for the test and other critical supplies in Wisconsin.

Initial Labs

Wisconsin started COVID-19 testing with the State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab. It then included UW Health, Gundersen Lutheran, ACL Laboratories, Mayo Clinic, and Wisconsin Diagnostic lab.

Testing in the state increased to involve Exact Sciences, Epic Systems, Marshfield Clinic Health System, the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, the Wisconsin National Guard, and other partners.

New initiatives

Plans are in place to increase testing in Wisconsin, including.

