350 lbs. of cheese donated and distributed to Marathon County families

350 lbs. of cheese is donated to Marathon County families. May 6, 2020. Photo courtesy: Wausau School District Facebook page.
Updated: Thu 11:04 AM, May 07, 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau School District is thanking four organizations for their donation of 350 pounds of cheese.

On its Facebook page, the district states 1-pound blocks of Gouda cheese and the printed recipe cards were distributed to families at meal pick-up. The remaining cheese was given to families on the home-delivered routes.

The donation was possible thanks to The Greater Wausau Area FFA alumni, Marathon County Farm Bureau, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture and Mullins Cheese.

 