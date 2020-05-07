350 lbs. of cheese donated and distributed to Marathon County families

The Wausau School District is thanking four organizations for their donation of 350 pounds of cheese.

On its Facebook page, the district states 1-pound blocks of Gouda cheese and the printed recipe cards were distributed to families at meal pick-up. The remaining cheese was given to families on the home-delivered routes.

The donation was possible thanks to The Greater Wausau Area FFA alumni, Marathon County Farm Bureau, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture and Mullins Cheese.

