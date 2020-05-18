348 tested at Portage County COVID-19 mass testing event, 2 positive results from outside county

The Portage County Health Department has announced details of the mass COVID-19 testing conducted May 11-12.

According to a news release, 348 people were tested, and all of the results have been processed.

There were two positive cases identified for individuals that reside in neighboring counties. No positive tests have been identified for individuals that reside in Portage County from this community testing event.

The testing was for individuals experiencing symptoms and frontline workers with or without symptoms.

The Wisconsin National Guard assisted with the testing.

