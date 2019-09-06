32 Medford workers to be laid off as Nestle USA reduces workforce

32 Nestle USA employees in Medford and about 95 more employees at three other locations across Wisconsin will be laid off as the company reduces its workforce.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development sent out a mass layoff notice Friday. No reason was provided for the workforce reduction.

The first round of layoffs is expected to start Nov. 1 and continue through Dec. 31.

Total workforce reduction:

-940 S. Whelen Avenue, Medford, WI - affects 32 workers

-1615 Grebby Street, Delavan, WI - affects 31 workers

-N62 W22617 Village Drive, Sussex, WI - affects 31 workers

-3900 Freedom Road, Appleton, WI - affects 32 workers

Over the road drivers make up for the majority of job losses in Medford, where 22 drivers will lose their jobs.

The Department of Workforce Development is providing employee transition services to all impacted workers.

