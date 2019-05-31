31,703 pounds of chicken recalled due to bone pieces

Virginia-based Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products after consumers complained about finding pieces of bone in their food.

The recall announced Friday involves fully cooked chicken products produced on March 21 and sold nationwide since then.

Check your freezers for:

11.2 ounce "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code 072745-001437 on the label.

12 ounce "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 ounce "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10 pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10 pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

People who bought these products should not use them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

There are no reports of injuries or adverse reactions to the bone pieces.