3 teens charged with Dec. 17 Marshfield High School bomb threat

Three teens accused of making a threat that prompted the Marshfield School District to release high school students on Dec. 17 are now charged with making terrorist threats.

Bradley Hendrickson, 18, Gage Plechaty, also 18 and Jared Roggenbauer, 17 appeared by video in Wood County Circuit Court Thursday.

Investigators said just before 11 a.m. that morning, School Resource Officer Matt Berres was approached by Roggenbauer who said he saw a threatening message in a bathroom stall. According to the criminal complaint, Roggenbauer showed Officer Berres a photo of the message which indicted a bomb would go off at 1 p.m.

Investigators said surveillance of the entrance to the bathroom showed Plechaty and Hendrickson enter at 10:03 a.m. and exit a minute later.

The two entered the bathroom again at 10:25 a.m. and exited at 10:38 am. Roggenbauer then entered at 10:42 a.m. and left at 10:49 a.m.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 18 Roggenbauer admitted to writing the threat with the encouragement of Plechaty and Hendrickson.

According to court documents, Roggenbauer said he took a picture of the message and showed it to Officer Berres to make it seem like he did not write it.

All three are free on $1,000 cash bond. A future court date has not yet been set. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 3 ½ years in prison.

A message on the Marshfield Police Department Facebook page Tuesday, Dec. 17 stated:

Immediate Early Dismissal

Due to a new additional threat discovered today [Dec. 17, 2019] at the School District of Marshfield, High School Students only are being released immediately.

All other schools will remain in session for the remainder of the day. We have no reason to believe this is a credible threat but out of extreme precaution is why this decision was made. Law enforcement are currently present at the high school campus assisting with the release.

Marshfield Police said this is the first early release due to a threat. Earlier in the month, police said two 17-year-old girls were arrested for making terrorist threats at Marshfield High School.