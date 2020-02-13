3 men to be charged with 2018 construction site tool thefts

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against three men accused of stealing tools from three construction sites during Memorial Day weekend in 2018.

Tim Renken, 39, Ryan Jameson, 38 and Nicholas Luke, 36, all face 10 counts related to the thefts.

Court documents state investigators from the Department of Justice used Google Dashboard GPS data to pinpoint the mens’ location near the theft sites. And used text messages to connect the three defendants.

The three victims reported thefts totaling thousands of dollars including a few tools that cost nearly $1,000 each.

Investigators said on nearly $10,000 worth of tools was located at Jameson’s house. According to court documents, some of the tools had the construction company’s name stenciled on them. Jameson allegedly said he purchased the tools on Facebook market place, adding he was thinking about starting a landscaping business.

Court documents state some of the items were recovered and return to the owners.

All three men are expected to be formally charged March 2.

Editor’s Note: A booking photo of Tim Renken was not released

