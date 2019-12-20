3 injured in overnight Merrill area house fire

Three people were injured, including one seriously, following an early morning fire in the town of the Merrill.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Friday on Schultz Spur Drive.

Five people were home at the time of the fire. Two are receiving treatment at local hospitals, one was transferred to a Madison burn center.

Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug said the cause is still under investigation. He said investigators will be looking closer at the possibility of smoking material as a cause.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted about the fire, but is not actively involved in the investigation at this time. It is unknown if the house had operating smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

Klug said family’s pets are currently unaccounted for.

