Charges filed after woman overdoses in car with 1-year-old twins

Two of the three people arrested after a woman overdosed in a vehicle in Lincoln County are expected to learn Thursday if they’ll head to trial.

Investigators said on Aug. 6 deputies responded to a medical emergency on Highway 64 in the town of Pine River. Court documents state Cheryl Alexander, 48, was revived with Narcan—a medicine to counteract an opiate overdose. A 27-year-old Hayward man was also believed to be under the influence of drugs. Court documents identify him as Winslow Helsper. Court documents also state when questioned, Helsper gave a fake name.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tashina Alexander, also of Hayward was also arrested for possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and two counts of child neglect.

Investigators said Tashina’s Alexander’s 1-year-old twins were in the vehicle and when heroin was used by Cheryl Alexander. Investigators state there was also enough heroin in the vehicle to suspect they were selling it.

The three were driving from Antigo back to Hayward following Tashina Alexander’s Langlade County court appearance.

A booking photo of Cheryl Alexander was not available. A future court date has not yet been set.

