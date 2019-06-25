3 children hurt in suspected drunk-driving crash

Three children riding with a suspected drunken driver were hurt in a crash in the Town of Oneida Monday evening. Two of the children were airlifted to a hospital.

Emergency vehicles on the scene of a crash at highways C and EE in the Town of Oneida. Three young girls were hurt. (WBAY photo)

Authorities say just after 7 p.m., a Suburban going east on County Highway EE ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck going north on County C.

We're told the Suburban was going so fast, the impact knocked both vehicles off the roadway and into the parking lot of Krabbe's Kountry Klub at the corner.

"The collision caused the vehicles to enter into the parking lot -- through the ditch and into the parking lot," Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Carpenter said.

Three girls -- ages 4, 5, and 6 -- were hurt. The 4-year-old and 6-year-old were taken by helicopter. Their injuries are considered serious but authorities haven't said any more.

The 5-year-old was not transported to a hospital. Her injuries were minor, and she was treated at the scene.

The 39-year-old Green Bay man driving the Suburban was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The pickup truck driver was identified as a 58-year-old man from Dale.

The drivers weren't hurt.

The sheriff's office expects the intersection to reopen between 11 p.m. and midnight.

"The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting us with reconstruction of the scene, so it will be a few hours before we'll be able to open it up," Carpenter said earlier.

Town of Oneida and Town of Freedom fire and rescue departments also provided assistance.