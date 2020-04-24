3 charged in 2018 Price County heroin overdose death

The Price County Sheriff’s Department says three people have been arrested in the 2018 fatal overdose of Jason Martin, 36.

Investigators said Martin was found unresponsive Oct. 29, 2018 in the township of Lake.

Authorities said heroin was a contributing factor in Martin’s death.

According to a news release, Jacob Koerner, 27 and Alexis Boraas-Stueber, 24, both of Park Falls are accused of selling heroin to Martin leading to his death.

Investigators also said the two purchased the heroin in Wausau from Jason Williams, 36.

Williams was arrested in Wausau on April 22.

All three are in the Price County Jail and are expected to be charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

