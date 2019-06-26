3 arrested in Forest Co. drug bust

Three people were arrested in Forest County Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin, cocaine and drug distribution materials inside the vehicle.

According to a press release the Forest County Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle in the Town of Lincoln for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, Gregory Bradley, 25, and passenger, Mary Shegonee, 28, had valid warrants for their arrests. Also in the vehicle was Keshia Morris, 26.

A bag of heroin fell out when Bradley stepped out of the vehicle, leading to a vehicle search. Detectives found heroin, cocaine, a digital scale, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects were taken into custody. During the booking process at the Forest County Jail, officers found 3 bindles of cocaine concealed in Shegonnee's person.

All three were arrested for felony possession of heroin and cocaine, among other charges. Shegonee also faces a felony charge of bringing contraband into a correctional facility.