3 arrested following Tomahawk area search warrant

Three people have been arrested following a search warrant at a cabin near Tomahawk.

Investigators were searching for Jonathon Anthoney, 27. According to a news release, the Schofield man was wanted by authorities in Marathon County. He was also believed to be armed. Investigators learned he was staying at a cabin on Sunny Point Road in the town of King.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was able to locate the man and take him into custody without incident. Deputies recovered a loaded firearm along with drugs and drug paraphernalia consistent with use of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

He was booked on felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping along with the Marathon County warrant which charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, five counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and two counts of bail jumping.

According to new release two women were also arrested. Deanne Aufrere, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for violating the terms of her probation. Keli Sample, 20, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegally obtained controlled substance along with felony bail jumping.

