3 Stevens Point polling locations moved amid COVID-19 restrictions

The April 7 spring election is now two weeks away and due to the Department of Health Services restriction of public access to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and the University of Stevens Point campus, three polling locations in Stevens Point have been moved.

According to a news release, District 1 - moved from Briggs Street High Rise, 1300 Briggs Court to Mid-State Technical College, 1001 Centerpoint Drive.

District 3 - moved from Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve Street to the Stevens Point Parks & Recreation Center, 2442 Sims Avenue.

District 10 - moved from Portage County Health Care Center, 825 Whiting Avenue to Ruth Gilfry Center, 817 Whiting Avenue.

All other polling locations remain the same.