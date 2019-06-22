2nd annual Knock MS out of the Park softball tournament held in Marathon City

Softball teams from around Marathon County participated in the annual Knock Multiple Sclerosis Out of the Park Softball Tournament to raise donations for those diagnosed with the illness. In 2018 more than $10,000 was raised from the event.

“I enjoy seeing all of the people have fun and raise money for a good cause. It’s just so many generous people making a difference,” stated Larry Buchberger, organizer of the tournament.

Larry started the fundraiser after his brother, David Buchberger, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Since last year Larry has also founded the Knock MS out of the Park non-profit organization to support others who suffer from the same immune system disease in Marathon County.

“All of the money raised will go to benefit those in Marathon County who battle with MS,” added Larry.

This year 16 teams registered to compete in the tournament. Games started on Friday at Veterans Park in Marathon City will last until Sunday afternoon. Games are free and open to the public. The community was encouraged to participate in silent raffles.

“There are so many competitive teams here, so I am glad to see each of them actually get along and have a good time. It’s amazing,” said David Buchberger.

All food and beverage processed were donated back to the Knock MS out of the Park Foundation.