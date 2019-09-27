The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin will hold its 2nd Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and acceptance of individuals with down syndrome, as well as to raise funds for the organization’s life-changing programs and services.

The Awareness Walk will take place at Marathon Park in Wausau, starting at 12 p.m. with the Family Festival. The festival will include lunch, music, games, crafts, t-shirts, raffles, fundraising prizes and more.

This walk will also feature the 21 Showcase Ceremony, in which individuals with down syndrome of all ages will walk the red carpet and be honored for their unique talents and gifts. The Awards Ceremony will follow at 1:45 p.m. Finally, the one-mile walk will begin at 2:15 p.m. with raffle winners posted afterwards.

Proceeds will impact thousands of families across the states through programs such as Parent’s First Call, Medical Outreach, Fraternal Events, Transition Support and more. To learn more about these programs, visit www.dsaw.org.

Participants can register onsite beginning at noon on Saturday.

Registration includes the walk, t-shirt, family festival and lunch.

Donations, sponsorships, and volunteers are all needed. To learn more, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/centralwalk19

