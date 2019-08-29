2,800 students will move into UW-Stevens Point residence halls this week

The signs of summer ending can be seen around Stevens Point as many students start to move in this week.

Benjamin Rademaker is moving into UW-Stevens Point for his first year of college and like many students he has a lot to manage.

He expressed what many students were feeling on Thursday. "Feeling a lot of emotions the usual stress, anxiety but looking forward to meeting a lot of new people."

Luckily for him he had help from one of the many Pointer Pals to help him and his mother move all the stuff from the car to his new room. The pals are upperclassmen who are familiar with college life. "Maximize your space, make sure you move your stuff in quickly and once you get your stuff in your room then you can start placing things where you want," explained Pointer Pal Reene Wagner, a sophomore.

What may appear like madness to people passing by is actually a smooth system to get all these students moved in. It takes months of prep not only for the students moving but for the university as well. "It's really a team effort from faculty and staff. It's getting planned all the way from the summer time and before to making sure everything comes into place so it moves as efficiently as it is today," said Danielle Rosene, Marketing Director at the Residential Living Office at UWSP.

In total 165 staff members are helping about 2,800 students move into residence halls before classes start. It's an exciting new chapter for these new students. "Both my parents are sad to see me go. My dad is going to come up in a week or two to see if I need anything I don't have," explained Rademaker.

Students will continue to move in the rest of this week and all these first year students will spend the next few days going through programs to learn how to adjust campus life.

