Numbers from the Department of Health Services released Friday saw 28 new cases in our area, and 320 new cases in the state.

7 new deaths were also reported bringing the total in Wisconsin to 689.

New cases in our area included:

10 in Marathon County

5 in Clark County

4 in Waupaca County, and 1 new death

3 in Shawano County

2 in Portage and Waushara Counties

1 in Adams and Wood Counties

A total of 472 cases of the virus have been reported in our viewing area since the pandemic began.