26,000 Kwik Trip employees to get bonuses

Kwik Trip is giving an estimated 26,000 workers bonuses for six weeks as a ‘thank you’ for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WKBT-TV in La Crosse reports the bonuses will be $2 an hour for hourly retail co-workers for each hour worked between March 13 and April 23, and $2 an hour for support center workers for their hours between March 15 and April 25.

Store leaders and drivers will receive an extra $100 a week for time worked from March 13 to April 23 for store leaders and March 15 through April 25 for drivers, according to a letter from CEO Don Zietlow.

Zietlow’s letter says, in part, “I want you to know how much we appreciate what you are doing to take care of our guests. … Our coworkers are the greatest asset Kwik Trip has. Thank you for all that you do.”

