26-year-old man shot in face by ICE Agent during an arrest

Community leaders and protestors are demanding answers after a New York man were shot in the face when he allegedly interfered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents making an arrest.

As the officers attempted to detain Avendano Hernandez on Thursday, they apparently got into a scuffle with his girlfriend's son, Eric Diaz-Cruz. The agent fired his gun, hitting 26-year-old Cruz in the face.

Protesters gathered Saturday saying ICE agents are traumatizing communities and that they are being targeted because of the color of their skin.

"We are being targeted because of the color of our skin,” stated one protestor. “It’s because of the way we speak and this is unacceptable."

They say the shooting should never have happened in a sanctuary city like New York.

