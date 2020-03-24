25 years pass since unsolved fatal hit-and-run of Wood County girl

“There’s a girl lying in the ditch that was hit on a bicycle.” Those chilling words were spoken to a 911 Wood County dispatcher 25 years ago.

On March 24, 1995, 11-year-old Deidre Week was hit and killed while riding her bike home from a 4-H meeting in Vesper. It was about 6:30 p.m. Deidre was heading north on County Highway HH just north of Vesper. She was only a few minutes away from her home.

The man that called 911 said he witnessed the accident. He said the occupants of the vehicle were driving a maroon or burgundy mid-sized car. Possibly a Chevrolet Celebrity.

Despite years of tracking leads, neither county nor state police have solved the case.

Deidre’s parents, Brenda and Dave Week have previously told NewsChannel 7 they feel more could have been done to solve this case years ago. “We don’t feel that Deidre ever had the proper investigation. We don’t feel the right people were questioned. That right questions were answered," they said during an interview in 2012.

Deidre’s dad was one of the first people on scene. He says they are still trying to uncover exactly what happened, knowing someone out there has the answers. The Weeks believe they know who's responsible, although their attorney advised them not to give details.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely the person responsible will ever be charged. The death was ruled a hit-and-run, which has a statute of limitations. That means if someone was going to be charged with the crime it had to be done prior to 2001. The only way the case could ever go to court is if authorities had enough evidence to charge someone with homicide.

The case is still open and investigators say if you have any information you should contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

According to a post on the Facebook page, Justice for Deidre, a candlelight vigil will be held and shown on Facebook at 8 p.m.