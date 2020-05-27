25 test positive for COVID-19 at Laona nursing home, state investigating

Forest County Public Health officials have confirmed 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Forest County. The individuals are linked to the current public health investigation with The Bay at Nu-Roc.

On May 11, the Forest County Health Department reported staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19. In Wisconsin, a single case of a resident or staff testing positive for COVID-19 leads to a facility-wide public health investigation in nursing homes.

“The Forest County Health Department is working closely with The Bay at Nu-Roc leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” stated Jacee Shepard, Health Officer/Director of the Forest County Health Department. “We want to assure the residents of The Bay at Nu-Roc, their family members, and facility staff that extra steps are being taken to protect residents because they live in a setting that puts them in close proximity with a larger number of people and they rely on staff and volunteers for care.”

Tuesday, the department stated of the 25 cases, there has been one death, one person is hospitalized, one person has been released from isolation and 22 others remain in isolation.