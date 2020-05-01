$244K in grants distributed by community COVID-19 response fund

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and United Way of Marathon County report as of April 30 $244,800 has been invested directly back to the area through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

The fund addresses the needs of local nonprofits with the Community Foundation covering all administrative fees. According to a news release, 100% of donations is invested directly back into the community.

Organizers said the fund will bring essential resources and needed aid. “This fund will provide flexible funding for organizations working in our community who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak. Working in partnership, this Fund is designed to expand local capacity to address the effects on individuals and families as a result of the outbreak as efficiently as possible,” a news release announced.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund will focus on immediate needs such as, but not limited to:

• Childcare for families impacted as a result of the pandemic

• Mental health and addiction care that may be impacted

• Food security

• Emergency rental assistance

“Together we will proactively identify potential grant recipients and award funding where needed. The Community Foundation will cover all administrative fees so 100% of your donation supports our local nonprofits,” the release stated.

Click here to learn how you or your company can support this critical effort.