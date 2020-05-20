221 tested during mass COVID-19 testing effort in Wausau

The Marathon County Health Department reports 221 residents were tested Tuesday as part of coronavirus mass testing effort jointly conducted with Lincoln County.

Testing was offered for free to anyone experience COVID-19 symptoms at NorthCentral Technical College in Wausau. First responders, corrections officers, and other law enforcement could also get tested.

The department states test results will be returned in the next three to five days. Test results will not be left as a voicemail.

The Wisconsin National Guard assisted with the testing.

