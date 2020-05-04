21-year-old Lac du Flambeau man arrested for driving under the influence with a baby in the car

Trey J Graveen, 21, from Lac du Flambeau has been arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

On Monday, May 4, a Trooper stopped a 2013 Land Rover for a moving violation on U.S. Highway 8 at Sheldon Lane, west of Crandon. A subsequent investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated the driver was operating under the influence. The driver had a 3-month-old child with him at the time of the stop. Graveen was also cited for operating without a valid license.