21 Wisconsin Atrium Health and Senior Living Care Centers could have new owner by Dec. 1

North Shore Healthcare has been named as the potential new owner and operator of 22 of the 29 Atrium-Midwest locations.

The locations include:

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Ellsworth

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Kewaunee

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Lancaster

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Little Chute

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Marshfield

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Menominee

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Mineral Point

• Atrium Post Acute Care of New Holstein

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Plymouth

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Shawano at Birch Hill

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Shawano at Evergreen

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Shawano at Maple Lane

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Stevens Point

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Two Rivers

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Williams Bay

• Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids

• Atrium Senior Living of Plymouth at South Horizon

• Atrium Senior Living of Stevens Point at Point Manor

• Atrium Senior Living of Stevens Point at River View Lodge

• Atrium Senior Living of Two Rivers at Northland Lodge

• Atrium Senior Living of Williams Bay at Sherwood Lodge

• Atrium Senior Living of Wisconsin Rapids at River Run

While the transaction remains subject to court approval and North Shore’s ability to obtain necessary license from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the shared goal is to complete the transition of operations on or shortly after Dec. 1, 2019.

Michael Polsky, Esq., the court-appointed receiver for the Atrium Health & Senior Living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan named Health Dimensions Group as his operational and financial consultant. Polsky was appointed as receiver by the Circuit Court of Wood County on Sept. 7, 2018.

Michael Polsky stated, “I am pleased that we have identified a strong owner and operator for a significant portion of the Atrium-Midwest portfolio. I appreciate the expertise and efforts of HDG and the Atrium-Midwest care center teams to continue and strengthen the care and service provided to residents during the Receivership. All parties are working cooperatively to support a successful transition of operations to North Shore.”

Based in Glendale, Wis., North Shore currently manages 44 skilled nursing centers and five assisted living communities throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

