2020 Wisconsin State Fair canceled

A year without cream puffs. The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors voted unanimously to authorize the chairman to make a decision on events at the park.

The fair was scheduled to begin on August 6.

"The board and staff have been closely monitoring COVID-19 data from local, state and federal health officials during this time. While some restrictions have recently been lifted and businesses are beginning to re-open, most are requiring strict safety measures, including social distancing, the wearing of masks and temperature checks. The evidence that this disease spreads quickly and easily when people are in densely populated areas has led several agencies to continue their recommendation to avoid mass gatherings," reads a statement from State Fair organizers.

"Considering the Wisconsin State Fair is the largest event in the State of Wisconsin, drawing more than one million people over the course of 11 days, this weighed heavily into the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair. The safety of all fairgoers and staff, as well as the above-mentioned partners who are so important to putting on a successful fair, has always been the number one top priority."

The board also considered the financial implications of having a fair with reduced attendance.

“The Wisconsin State Fair is so much more than just a fair – it is a celebration of everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “We understand the magnitude of disappointment you may be feeling. We feel it too. However, safety is our top priority, and that cannot be compromised under any circumstance. We have tremendously loyal fairgoers, vendors, partners and exhibitors. For that we are forever grateful, and our greatest responsibility is to ensure that the fair remains strong and resilient for future generations.”

People who have purchased tickets for the 2020 fair will be able to use them at the 2021 fair.

Refunds are available through June 30. CLICK HERE for information.