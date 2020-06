The 2020 Warrens Cranberry Festival is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a post on its Facebook page, the goal is to protect the community and the visitors who come to celebrate.

The Warrens Cranberry Festival has been a tradition for 47 years and draws more than 45,000 people every day. More than 1,300 vendors from across the country also come to the event.

The festival will be back September 24-26, 2021.