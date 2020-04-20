2020 Small Business of the Year Award finalists named

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards. Twelve businesses and organizations have been named as finalists.

The finalists in each of three categories are:

Business-to-Business category:

Fully Promoted – Wausau and LB Medwaste Services Inc

Business-to-Consumer category:

Buska Retirement Solutions Inc, Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Health in Motion, Tommy Dock Products LLC, Wausau Country Club Inc and Wausau Smiles Dental LLC

Charitable Non-Profit category:

Achieve Center Inc, K-tech Charities Inc, McLit: Marathon County Literacy Council Inc and The Open Door of Marathon County Inc

According to a news release, the three recipients of the Small Business of the Year Awards in 2019 were Luoma Design Solutions Inc in the Business-to-Business category, Ruppel Chiropractic LLC in the Business-to-Consumer category and Wausau River District Inc in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

The 2020 Small Business Week has been rescheduled for September. It is usually held in April, but moved due to COVID-19.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement, and innovative efforts in the Wausau Region.

The recipients of this year’s award will be named at the 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards event to be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild.