2020 Oneida County Fair canceled

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Oneida County Fair has been canceled. It was scheduled to take place July 30-August 2.

"We are very sensitive to the fact that our entire community has been harshly impacted," Thomas Barnett, Oneida County Fair Coordinator, said in a press release. "The future of socialization is still unknown, especially in large quantities, and we feel that we need to make this decision in a responsible time frame rather than at the last minute."

Barnett says the fair board is building plans to bring the fair back in 2021.