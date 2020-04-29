2020 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars

This is the 59th year of the NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars. Let’s meet the five girls who make up the 2020 NewsChannel All-Stars from the small schools.

Loyal’s Remi Geiger returns to our all-stars for the second year in a row. Geiger led the Greyhounds to a 21-5 record by tallying a team high 18.2 points per game and 3.2 assists. The senior also was named the Cloverbelt-East Conference Player of the Year and WBCA All-State. She’ll finish her career with more than 1,300 career points.

Kaelyn Isaacson of Prentice had a senior year to remember. An impressive 21.1 points per game with 2.9 assists per match. She also swiped 2.1 steals and grabbed 3.4 rebounds. The guard caps her career with more than 1,200 career points.

Pacelli’s Sarah Mueller averaged a double-double with a team-high 21.7 points and 12.5 rebounds a game. The CWC-South Player of the Year shot nearly 50 percent from the field. The WBCA All-State honorable mention forward also showed up on defense with two blocks and 1.6 steals per contest.

Julia Seidel helped lead the Newman Cardinals to state by finishing with a team high 15.4 points a game. The Marawood-South player of the year shot nearly 35 percent from beyond the arc while shooting 81 percent from the line. She found her teammates 3.5 times a game while ripping 2.7 steals. She also secured WBCA All-State honors.

Colby’s Hailey Voelker made the most of her senior year. She poured in 17.1 points per game while snagging 8.5 boards. The WBCA All-State guard dished out 2.9 assists and ripped away 3.6 steals. She also garnered First-Team All-Cloverbelt-East.

Congratulations to the five girls named to our NewsChannel 7 All-Stars.