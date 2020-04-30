2020 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars

We have reached the 59th year of the NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars. Let’s meet the five boys from the small schools who have been named 2020 NewsChannel 7 All-Stars.

Stratford’s Ben Barten gobbled up boards. The WBCA All-State selection snagged a Marawood-South best 9.5 rebounds while averaging 15.3 points per game. The Marawood-South Co-Conference Player of the Year led the Tigers to a perfect 24-0 season.

Matthew Kissner of Pittsville was a top-20 scorer in the state. Kissner caps his career averaging 24.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. The senior garnered CWC-South Co-Player of the Year honors and WBCA All-State.

Ryan Peterson helped the Northland Pines Eagles soar. The UW-Stevens Point commit poured in a Great Northern Conference best 23.4 points per game. The senior was named unanimous First-Team All-Great Northern. He wraps up his career with more than 1,500 points.

Iola-Scandinvia finished 24-1 thanks in part to Justin Sivertson. The CWC-East Conference Player of the Year tallied 21 points and 5.2 assists per game. The WBCA All-State selection also grabbed 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals a match.

Finally, Auburndale’s Cooper Weinfurter concluded his illustrious career with 1,360 points. The Marawood-South Co-Conference Player of the Year shot 50 percent from the field while averaging 19.6 points a contest. Weinfurter also racked up 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals.

Congratulations to the five boys named to the 2020 NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars.