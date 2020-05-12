2020 Iola Car Show canceled; Rally for Iola to be held instead

The 2020 Iola Car Show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers hope classic car lovers will take part in a rally to help support the future of the event.

Executive Director Joe Opperman said in a statement that the 48th annual show could not go on without the ability to ensure the safety of the staff, volunteers and visitors.

"After careful deliberation, and with the best information available at this time, the Board of Directors and Iola Car Show Team have made this decision feeling it is the only responsible option," reads a statement from Opperman.

Opperman says this decision impacts the organizations that depend on the show for financial support. He says it also puts Iola Old Car Show, Inc in "a very difficult financial position."

With that in mind, the organization has announced the first Rally for Iola. The street cruise is scheduled for July 11. That coincides with National Collector Car Appreciation Day.

"This event will allow everyone the opportunity to safely celebrate and enjoy key elements of the historic show, while providing essential support to help preserve the organization through these difficult times," says Opperman.

The organization is postponing the swap meet and flea market. They hope to hold them during the summer or fall.