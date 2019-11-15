2020 Census set to go digital

In a few months you'll start receiving information about how you can be a part of the 2020 census count. It's a tool that goes a long way in helping out communities nationwide.

"We all make up the whole. Do your part, complete your census," said Meleesa Johnson, supervisor of the Portage Co. Board.

Come March and April, you'll be receiving a census postcard that's unlike anything in the past.

"In an effort to reduce costs the federal government is going digital," Johnson said, who is also part of Portage County's Census count committee.

That poses a few problems.

"Homeless, do they have access to a computer. The elderly, are they skilled enough at navigating the internet and feel comfortable enough. People who don't have high speed internet."

There will be information on that card to request the traditional paper form to fill out. Johnson hopes it's not a deterrent for your participation, because your count impacts community funding.

"Whether its free and reduced lunch funding, whether its road funding, funding for age programs, all of this is really related to the census. And, of course, our representation in Congress," added Johnson.

She says the number one under-counted group when it comes to the census, is children.

"We want everyone counted."

Each year, the federal government distributes more than $675-billion dollars to states and communities based on census bureau data.